Gulf Island Shipyards get contract to build new T-ATS

Gulf Island Shipyards LLC, Houma, La., was recently awarded a $63.5 million contract for the detail design and construction of a Towing, Salvage and Rescue Ship (T-ATS) with a minimum length of 131′ and a minimum beam of 36′. In addition, the new boat must have at least an ABS classed DP-2 system, a bollard pull of 130 short tons and a working deck area of 5,000 sq. ft. The contract includes options for seven additional vessels, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $522.7 million. The new boat is scheduled for delivery by September 2020.

Designated as T-ATS(X) by NAVSEA, the new class of vessels will be based on existing commercial towing offshore vessel designs and will replace the current T-ATF and T-ARS 50 class ships in service with the U.S. Military Sealift Command.

Meanwhile, Gulf Island, L.L.C., the company’s fabrication subsidiary, has signed a contract with U.S. Wind Inc. for one (1) Meteorological (“MET”) tower and platform for its offshore wind project located off the U.S. coast of Maryland.

“We are extremely excited to have these awards with the U.S. Navy along with U.S. Wind and look forward to working with them to successfully deliver these projects,” Kirk Meche, Gulf Island’s president and CEO, said in a prepared statement. “These projects support our efforts to diversify our company within our reporting segments as we continue to look for ways to provide opportunities for our employees and value-added returns for our shareholders.”