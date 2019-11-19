Fairbanks Morse engines to power new Navy oiler

Fairbanks Morse will supply the main propulsion diesel engines for the Navy’s 746’x106′ oiler T-AO 208 Robert F. Kennedy. The ship represents the fourth of the new John Lewis class of fleet replenishment ships designed to service ships and aircraft at sea.

The Robert F. Kennedy is part of a $3.2 billion Navy contract for the design and construction of six John Lewis-lass fleet replenishment ships. The engines are scheduled to be delivered in 2021 to General Dynamics NASSCO in San Diego. The Fairbanks Morse engines will help ensure that the ships operate safely and reliably and will aid in fueling critical missions over the long term, Fairbanks Morse officials said. The Navy’s 30-year shipbuilding plan indicates intent to potentially procure an additional 15 ships of the John Lewis class in future contract awards.

The ship will be powered by two FM/MAN 12V 48/60 CR engines. The engines, rated at just over 19,000 hp each, will be equipped with a common rail fuel injection system, engine control systems, and will meet the latest emission requirements with an exhaust after-treatment system. Fairbanks Morse will also provide auxiliary equipment and commissioning services.

According to Fairbanks Morse, their engines are installed on approximately 80% of Navy ships that have a medium speed power application.

“When the U.S. Navy needs to deliver fuel to its global fleet, it trusts our engines for power, reliability, and the ability to get the job done,” Fairbanks Morse President Deepak Navnith said in a statement announcing the deal. “We are pleased to continue our partnership and help ensure that the new fleet of replenishment ships will live up to the Navy’s standards of strength and excellence.”