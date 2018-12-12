Eastern Shipbuilding launches another McAllister Towing escort/rescue tug

Eastern Shipbuilding Group Inc., Panama City, Fla., announced the launch of the 100’x40’x16’4″escort/rescue Z- drive tug Ava M. McAllister for McAllister Towing & Transportation Co. Inc. on Dec. 7, 2018, 58 days after Hurricane Michael devastated the Florida Panhandle.

The escort/rescue Z-drive tug design provided by Jensen Maritime Consultants, Seattle is currently under construction at Eastern’s Allanton facility. The vessel arrived at Eastern earlier this year and is scheduled to deliver the second quarter of 2019.

Present at the launch was the owners’ onsite representative, Jamie Thibodeaux of McAllister Towing with Eastern’s project manager Patrick D’Isernia. The Ava M. McAllister (ESG Hull #222) is from the same Jensen Maritime 100′ Z-drive tug design provided by as the Rosemary McAllister (ESG Hull #224) and the upcoming Capt. Jim McAllister (ESG Hull #223), tugs constructed at Eastern.

The Rosemary McAllister was recently honored as one of the Significant Boats of 2018 by WorkBoat magazine at the 2018 International Workboat Show in New Orleans. The lead vessel of this four-vessel series is the Capt. Brian McAllister delivered in the summer of 2017 built by Horizon Shipbuilding Inc.

Main propulsion for the Ava M. McAllister will come from twin Caterpillar 3516E, Tier 4 diesel engines producing 3,386 hp at 1,800 rpm each. The Cats connect to Schottel SRP-4000 fixed pitch Z-drives in drop-in tubs.

Ship’s service power will come from Cat C7.1 turbocharged gensets, sparking 118 kW of electrical power at 1,800 rpm each. Firefighting apparatus are powered by two Cat C18 Tier 3 auxillary diesel connected to FFS 1200LBS monitors, pumping a minimum of 5,284 gpm.

On deck will be a Markey Machinery series TES-40 single drum tow winch (or approved equal), bow mounted.

The new tug will be ABS Maltese Cross A1 Towing, Escort, Maltese Cross AMS, FFV-1, Ice Class “DO” (but without ABS notation), EPA Tier 4