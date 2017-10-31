Eastern renews quality management system certification

Eastern Shipbuilding Group Inc. announced that it had received ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System certification in July.

Eastern completed a registration audit from the ISO 9001:2008 standard to the ISO 9001:2015 standard. Eastern’s scope of certification includes design, construction, modification and repair of ships for clients worldwide. Eastern has maintained ISO 9001 certification since 2011.

Globally adopted in virtually all industries, ISO 9001 has become the most widely recognized management system standard. The release of the 2015 standard provides businesses with the opportunity to adopt a more holistic approach to managing their business processes. These requirements can bring discipline and consistency to an organization’s operating processes.

ISO 9001:2015 significantly differs from the 2008 version. The key changes include:

A stronger focus on risk management and customer satisfaction,

More emphasis on leadership and commitment,

Fewer prescriptive requirements,

More requirements on communication and strategic alignment, and

Formal introduction of “interested parties.”

An important addition is the new “Annex SL” platform (replacing the ISO Guide 83). This platform brings together a common framework for a number of management system standards, ensuring consistency and making the standards easier to read and implement across the entire business management system.