Eastern Shipbuilding focuses on employees in Hurricane Michael’s aftermath

Eastern Shipbuilding Group, the Panama City, Fla.-based shipbuilder that got hit hard by Hurricane Michael, is focusing on helping its employees recover from the storm. The company’s two major shipyards are based in Bay County, Fla., which was declared a major disaster area in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael. The company’s Allanton shipyard is located just a few miles west of Mexico Beach, Fla., where Hurricane Michael made landfall.

“The damage caused by Hurricane Michael has affected our community and our lives. As a family-owned business, we consider our employees part of our family and they are our first priority,” ESG President Joey D’Isernia said in a statement. “We remain committed to doing everything we can to help them through this difficult time.”

ESG and its suppliers are assisting ESG employees with meals on-site as well as water, ice and other essentials for employees to take home to their families. Additionally, ESG is bringing in temporary accommodations for a number of employees that were hit hardest by the storm and is offering an interest-free loan program to all direct hire hourly employees that could only work limited hours prior to the landfall of Hurricane Michael.