Eastern Shipbuilding delivers Tier 4, Sub M escort tug to E.N. Bisso

Eastern Shipbuilding Group Inc. delivered the first of two 80’x38’x13’2″, 5,100-hp Z-drive tugs, the C.D. White, to Bisso Offshore LLC on Jan. 8.

The vessel completed its bollard pull testing at the Panama City, Fla., shipyard, witnessed by the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), and received its Subchapter M Certificate of Inspection (COI).

The C.D. White is a RAL RApport 2400 Z-drive shiphandling tug design from Robert Allan Ltd., Vancouver, Canada. The sister vessel, the A. Thomas Higgins, is currently under construction at Eastern’s Allanton, Fla., facility.

Main propulsion comes from two Caterpillar 3512E Tier 4 diesel engines, producing 2,549 hp at 1,800 rpm each, connected to twin Kongsberg/Rolls-Royce US205 P20 Z-drives. Bollard pull was measured at 67.5 short tons (stern pull), 65.2 short tons (bow pull).

Ship’s service power is the responsibility of two John Deere 4045AFM85 gensets from Kennedy Engines Co., sparking 99 kW of electrical power at 1,800 rpm.

On deck are a Markey Machinery DEPCF-42 HS single drum, 40-hp render/recovery, line tension display, electric escort hawser winch, a Markey CEPB-40 5-hp tow bitt capstan, and a Washington Chain & Supply 90-ton SWL electric-air remote control, manual or remote release tow hook.

Bisso Offshore is a division of E.N. Bisso & Son Inc., New Orleans, one of Eastern’s long term customers. The tug operator has taken delivery of four previous modern Z-drive ship assist tugs from Eastern starting in 2007 (Josephine Anne, Beverly B, Elizabeth B, and the Archie T. Higgins). The two new RAL RApport 2400 design tugs have been customized by the designer, builder, and owner to provide specific operational features including a high bollard pull forward and aft, enhanced maneuverability and escort performance, better fuel economy, crew comfort, safety under the new Coast Guard Subchapter M requirements, and reduced emissions meeting the new EPA Tier 4 emissions regulations.

Capacities include 28,000 gals. of fuel oil; 8,750 gals. potable water; and two 850-gal. urea tanks. There is also a Counterfire ES-125-400, 1,500-gpm at 100 psi, diesel engine driven firefighting system, including a 4″ Stang remote controlled fire monitor.

The tug is named after Cornelius Dee “Jack” White, Jr. Jack White was an owner of E.N. Bisso and was married to the company’s then president, Beverly Bisso White.