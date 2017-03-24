Eastern to launch Weeks Marine dredge March 31

Eastern Shipbuilding Group Inc. (ESG), Panama City, Fla., will launch the 356’x79’6″x27’3″ trailing suction hopper dredge Magdalen for Weeks Marine Inc., Cranford, N.J., on March 31 at Eastern’s Allanton facility in Panama City, Fla.

The design and detailed engineering and the dredging equipment were provided by Dredge Technology Corp. (DTC), part of the IHC Merwede International Group. Initially, the vessel was to be built by BAE Systems Southeast Shipyard, Mobile, Ala., where the keel was laid in 2012. Weeks Marine contracted Eastern in 2015 to finish the dredge.

The Magdalen will feature two LD dredge pumps, powered at 1,600 kW each and an HD dredge pump, powered at 1,600 kW. There will also be two jet pumps, powered at 445 kW each. Hopper capacity will be 8,550 cu. yards.

Main propulsion will come from twin GE 16V250 diesel engines, producing 5,682 hp each. For added maneuverability there will be a VFD fixed pitch bowthruster tunnel unit, producing 730 kW of power. Electrical power will come from two 3,400 kW gensets, a GE 6L250, 1,423 kW auxiliary genset and a Caterpillar C18, 600 kW emergency genset.

The Magdalen will be Lloyd’s classed 100A1, Hopper Dredge, LMC, UMS registered and USCG classed.