Diversified delivers full Cat powered tug

Diversified Marine, Portland, Ore., has delivered the 80’x36’x13’7″ tug Dr Hank Kaplan to Harley Marine Services, Seattle. The new boat is a sister class vessel to the Michelle Sloan and Lela Franco, but it is different in that it is the first vessel in North America to feature a complete Caterpillar Marine propulsion system with both Cat power and Cat azimuth drives.

Designed by Robert Allen Limited, Vancouver, British Columbia, the Dr Hank Kaplan is equipped with two 3516C marine propulsion engines, each delivering 2,675 hp to a pair of Cat MTA 524-T azimuth thrusters specifically designed for high performance applications.

“Caterpillar is proud to power a vast number of vessels in the Harley Marine fleet,” Tom Frake, vice president of Caterpillar’s Global Power Solutions Division, said in a prepared statement. “With the christening of Dr Hank Kaplan, Harley Marine will be the first North American customer to feature our fully integrated propulsion system as well as our legendary power products. Our ability to offer a complete solution to the tug industry simplifies design and build as well as product support for customers, while showing our commitment to the marine industry.”

The new Cat MTA 524-T azimuth thruster is the latest iteration of Caterpillar Propulsion’s proven thruster line, specifically designed for the profile of a tug. Based on the standard MTA design, this updated version includes features to maximize bollard pull, simplify installation and maintenance, and increase maneuverability, Cat officials said.

“We’ve taken pride in helping Harley Marine continue to expand their fleet over the last twenty years,” Rob Coon, managing director of Caterpillar Financial Products Division, said in the Cat release. “The christening of this vessel signifies a successful team effort between Cat Financial, Cat Marine, Peterson Power, and Harley Marine. It’s exciting to see the culmination of our close relationships now result in Harley Marine christening the very first vessel in North America with a complete Caterpillar solution.”

Cat dealer Peterson Power, Portland, Ore., led the efforts on the project, helping refine the spec and eventually supporting the installation and service of these systems. Further enhancing the total Cat Solution, Cat Financial provided construction and term financing for the entire vessel.

The vessel was named after the Chief of Medical Oncology at the Swedish Cancer Institute, Dr. Hank Kaplan, as a tribute to his tireless dedication to cancer treatment and research. Harley and Lela Franco along with the entire Harley Marine organization have been instrumental in supporting Dr. Kaplan’s fundraising efforts. Over the past five years alone, their annual fundraising event has contributed $2.5 million in funding to the Swedish Cancer Institute that has made a tremendous impact on the lives of cancer patients and their families.