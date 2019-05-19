Conrad christens fourth new oceangoing tug for Hawaii

Conrad Shipyard, Morgan City, La., christened the 123’x36’6″, twin-screw oceangoing tug Kāpena Bob Purdy for Young Brothers Ltd, Honolulu, a subsidiary of Foss Maritime Co. The ceremony was held at Conrad Amelia in Amelia, La. on May 4.

The Damen USA-designed tug is powered by twin GE 8L250 engines turning 6,000 hp. Additional equipment specifications were not released.

Gary Lipely, Conrad director of sales and marketing and serving as master of ceremonies, introduced Joseph Boivin of Young Brothers, Will Roberts of Foss Maritime, and Julia MacDonald, ship’s sponsor. Father Clyde Mahler of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Morgan City conducted the christening.

Kāpena means captain in Hawaiian, and the Kāpena Bob Purdy is the fourth in a series of Conrad-built tugs, all named for legendary captains in Young Brothers’ 100-year history of operation.

“This beautiful tug is a testament to the hard work of what we believe to be among the industry’s finest shipbuilding teams,” Conrad senior vice president, Dan Conrad, said in a statement announcing the christening. “She is validation of our founding principles of safety, quality, craftsmanship, integrity and service; and, she is a perfect example of our founder and my grandfather’s advice to ‘only build vessels worthy of bearing the Conrad name.’”

The Kāpena Bob Purdy is scheduled for sea trials by the end of May and will be delivered to Young Brothers immediately thereafter.