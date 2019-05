Chesapeake Shipbuilding Corp., Salisbury, Md., recently launched the 94’x34’x10’6″ push tug Salisbury for Vane Brothers, Baltimore.

The new boat, the first of four sisterships, was designed by the shipyard and is Subchapter M compliant. Salisbury is scheduled to be delivered in July 2019.

The 3,000-hp boat is equipped with Caterpillar 3512 main engines, conventional shafts, rudders and flanking rudders. It will accommodate up to seven crewmembers and has large private and semiprivate quarters.