C&C Marine delivers new dredge to Texas

In May, C&C Marine and Repair, New Orleans, delivered the General MacArthur, a 290’x72’x16′ dredge to Galveston, Texas-based Callan Marine LLC.

With an 11’4″draft, the new dredge has a digging depth of 97′, a suction diameter of 34″, and a discharge diameter of 32″.

Main propulsion comes from three MAK VM32C diesel electric engines, producing 24,000 hp. Ship’s service power is the responsibility of a Caterpillar C18 genset, generating 600kW of electrical power. And has a crew/passenger capacity of 34.

Tankage includes 369,480 gals. of fuel; 46,655 gals. potable water, 46, 275 gals. fresh water; 6,450 gals. of engine lube oil; 2,930 gals. gear oil; and 2,930 gals. hydraulic oil. The fuel day tank has a 10,655 gal. capacity.

Ancillary equipment includes three hydraulic EBI Cranes, Siebanhaar ladder winch and swing winches, Christmas tree winch, cutterhead, deck pump and motor.

The new dredge is ABS Maltese Cross A-1 classed, Solas, and USCG certified, Subchapter I Sea Going.