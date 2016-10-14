Subscribe Advertise Contact

Brunswick lands another SOUTHCOM multiboat contract

By on
BCGP will build multiple boats like this 37' Boston Whaler Justice for the U.S. Southern Command. Brunswick photo
Brunswick Commercial & Government Products, Edgewater, Fla., has been awarded a $72 million multiyear, multiboat contract by the U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM).

The contract is for both 32′ and 37′ Boston Whaler Justice boats and includes spare parts, maintenance and training support for SOUTHCOM’s area of responsibility, which includes Central America, South America and Caribbean nations.

BCGP was awarded the initial SOUTHCOM contract for Boston Whaler Justice in 2011. To date, BCGP has delivered 55 Boston Whaler Justice boats to the agency — 38 37 footers and 17 32 footers.

“The Boston Whaler Justice boats are the product of years of collaboration with direct input from senior SOUTHCOM leadership,” BCGP director of sales Jeremy Davis said in a statement. “We are pleased to be able to continue this relationship and provide the United States Southern Command with mission proven vessels.”

BCGP represents the commercial interests of the Brunswick Boat Group, Knoxville, Tenn.

Ken Hocke

Ken Hocke has been the senior editor of WorkBoat since 1999. He was the associate editor of WorkBoat from 1997 to 1999. Prior to that, he was the editor of the Daily Shipping Guide, a transportation daily in New Orleans. He has written for other publications including The Times-Picayune. He graduated from Louisiana State University with an arts and sciences degree, with a concentration in English, in 1978.

