Brunswick lands another SOUTHCOM multiboat contract

Brunswick Commercial & Government Products, Edgewater, Fla., has been awarded a $72 million multiyear, multiboat contract by the U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM).

The contract is for both 32′ and 37′ Boston Whaler Justice boats and includes spare parts, maintenance and training support for SOUTHCOM’s area of responsibility, which includes Central America, South America and Caribbean nations.

BCGP was awarded the initial SOUTHCOM contract for Boston Whaler Justice in 2011. To date, BCGP has delivered 55 Boston Whaler Justice boats to the agency — 38 37 footers and 17 32 footers.

“The Boston Whaler Justice boats are the product of years of collaboration with direct input from senior SOUTHCOM leadership,” BCGP director of sales Jeremy Davis said in a statement. “We are pleased to be able to continue this relationship and provide the United States Southern Command with mission proven vessels.”

BCGP represents the commercial interests of the Brunswick Boat Group, Knoxville, Tenn.