Bollinger takes delivery of new drydock at Algiers yard

Bollinger Shipyards has announced the arrival of the 198’x76′ drydock Mrs. Jody at Bollinger Algiers. The new drydock, which was built at Bollinger Marine Fabricators in Amelia, La., has a total lifting capacity of 4,000 tons.

Bollinger has two commercial drydocks located in Algiers with a combined lifting capacity of 5,800 tons. The Algiers yard, a full service facility with an on-site machine shop, is located on the Mississippi River across from downtown New Orleans and provides service to both the inland and offshore marine transportation sectors.

“We are very pleased to announce the arrival of the Mrs. Jody at Bollinger Algiers,” Ben Bordelon, Bollinger’s president and CEO, said in a statement announcing the delivery. “This drydock will position us well in the diverse customer markets that we serve and will further enhance our position in the market with lifting capacity needed by our customers.”

Bollinger Shipyards LLC is a leading designer and builder of fast military patrol boats, ocean-going double hull barges, offshore oil field support vessels, tug, rigs, liftboats, inland waterways pushboats, barges, and other steel and aluminum products from its new construction shipyards. Bollinger has 10 shipyards and all are strategically located throughout Louisiana with direct access to the Gulf of Mexico, Mississippi River and the Intracoastal Waterway. Bollinger is the largest vessel repair company in the Gulf of Mexico region, company officials said.