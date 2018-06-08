Bollinger Shipyards delivers 29th fast response cutter

Bollinger Shipyards, Lockport, La., has delivered the 29th fast response cutter, Forrest Rednour, to the U.S. Coast Guard. Delivery of the 154′ Sentinel-class FRC was on June 7 in Key West, Fla.

The FRC has been described as an operational “game changer,” by senior Coast Guard officials, Bollinger officials said in a statement announcing the delivery. To build the FRC, Bollinger used a proven, in-service parent craft design based on the Damen Stan Patrol Boat 4708. It has a flank speed of 28 knots, state of the art command, control, communications and computer technology, and a stern launch system for the vessel’s 26′ cutter boat.

“We are proud to announce the delivery of the latest FRC, the USCGC Forrest Rednour,” Ben Bordelon, Bollinger president & CEO, said in the prepared statement. “The vessel’s commissioning is scheduled for November 2018 in southern California. This will be the first of four FRC’s to be stationed in San Pedro, Calif. Previous cutters have been stationed around the nation including Alaska and Hawaii. FRCs already in commission have protected our country by seizing tons of narcotics, interdicted thousands of illegal aliens and saved hundreds of lives.”

Bordelon said that the FRC program is a model program for government acquisition and has surpassed all historical quality benchmarks for vessels of this type and complexity. “The results are the delivery of truly extraordinary Coast Guard cutters that will serve our nation for decades to come,” he said. “We are extremely proud that the Fast Response Cutters built by Louisiana craftsmen here at Bollinger Shipyards are having such a major impact on our country’s safety and security.”

Each FRC is named for an enlisted Coast Guard hero who distinguished him or herself in the line of duty. This vessel is named after Coast Guard Hero Forrest Rednour. Rednour was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Medal during World War II for heroic conduct while aboard the Coast Guard cutter Escanaba during the rescue of survivors from the torpedoed USAT Dorchester in North Atlantic waters in February 1943.

In other Bollinger news, during the recent Shipbuilding Council of America’s Annual General Membership Meeting in Washington, D.C., the shipyard was presented with an “Award for Excellence in Safety” for the 13th consecutive year. SCA is the national association representing the U.S. shipyard industry.

“Bollinger Shipyards is very pleased to have earned the SCA Award for Excellence in Safety for the 13th consecutive year,” Bordelon said. “This recognition of exceptional safety performance is realized from a commitment at the highest level and the continued focus of Bollinger employees on workplace safety. Bollinger remains steadfast in establishing a culture of positive and focused work habits.”

SCA members constitute the shipyard industrial base that builds, repairs, maintains and modernizes U.S. Navy ships and craft, U.S. Coast Guard vessels of all sizes, as well as vessels for other U.S. government agencies. In addition, SCA members build, repair and service America’s fleet of commercial vessels.

Bollinger Shipyards is a designer and builder of fast military patrol boats, ocean-going double hull barges, offshore oil field support vessels, tugboats, rigs, liftboats, inland waterways pushboats, barges, and other steel and aluminum products from its new construction shipyards. Bollinger has 10 shipyards and all are strategically located throughout Louisiana with direct access to the Gulf of Mexico, Mississippi River and the Intracoastal Waterway. Bollinger is also the largest vessel repair company in the Gulf of Mexico region, company officials said.