Blount Boats signs contract to build 10th Fire Island ferry

Blount Boats, Warren, R.I., has signed a contract with Fire Island Ferries, Bay Shore, N.Y., to construct an 85′ aluminum ferry boat for service between Bay Shore and Fire Island on Great South Bay. The vessel is a sistership to the Fire Islander (Hull 368) built by Blount Boats in 2013.

The triple screw ferry will be powered by John Deere 6135SFM85 diesel engines, producing 650 hp at 2,100 rpm each, The mains will connect to props through ZF 550 marine gears with 2:1 reduction ratios. The new boat will be USCG certified, Subchapter K.

The vessel marks the 10th boat designed and built by the Blount shipyard for Fire Island Ferries since 1972, a milestone for the two companies. Delivery for Hull 370 is scheduled for May 2019.

In review, Blount has built the following vessels for the Fire Island Ferries fleet: Capt. Patterson (1972), Fire Island Miss (1976), Traveler (1977), Vagabond (1979), Fireball (1981), Firebird (1983), Fire Island Flyer (2001), Fire Island Belle (2009), and Fire Islander (2013). Fire Island Ferries has been in operation since 1948 and supplies fast marine transportation services from Bay Shore, Long Island to Fire Island.