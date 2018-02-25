Austal USA christens Navy’s expeditionary fast transport 10

Austal USA celebrated the christening of expeditionary fast transport Burlington (EPF 10) during a morning ceremony at its shipbuilding facility in Mobile, Ala., on Saturday morning. The new EPF is the 10th of 12 EPFs that Austal has under contract with the U.S. Navy with a combined value of over $1.9 billion.

Nine Spearhead-class EPFs have been delivered and are serving as an affordable solution to fulfilling the Military Sealift Command’s requirements worldwide. The City of Bismarck was delivered to the Navy in late 2017 and three more EPFs are under construction at Austal’s Mobile, Ala. shipyard.

In addition to being in full rate production for the EPF program, Austal is also the Navy’s prime contractor for the Independence-variant of the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) program. Austal has delivered six LCSes, another will be delivered this week, while an additional six are in various stages of construction.

“Austal is excited to get Burlington one step closer to joining the fleet,” Austal USA president Craig Perciavalle said in a statement announcing the christening. “The efficiency at which this complex ship has come together is truly remarkable and a testament to the incredible talent of our shipbuilding professionals here at Austal USA.”

“T-EPFs are operating around the world supporting maritime security operations, humanitarian assistance/disaster relief, logistics support, and multiple international and joint exercises,” Rear Adm. Dee L. Mewbourne, commander, Military Sealift Command, said during the ceremony. “The expeditionary fast transport class, characterized by speed, capacity, adaptability, and innovation, is part of the Navy. The nation needs to support our National Defense Strategy.”

The ship’s sponsor, Marcelle Leahy, headlined the group of officials, naval guests, civic leaders, community members and Austal employees who attended the ceremony beneath the hull of the ship in Austal’s final assembly bay. Leahy was introduced by the Honorable Patrick Leahy, U. S. Senator from Vermont.

Born in Newport, Vt., Marcelle Pomerleau Leahy is a first-generation American born of Canadian parents. Married to Senator Leahy for over 55 years, she has sustained a career as a registered nurse and has long been a civic stalwart, serving as the honorary chair of the Vermont National Guard Family Readiness and Support Program, where she raised awareness of the selflessness and sacrifices of members of the armed forces and their families, as well as the challenges they face upon reintegrating after deployment.

“There isn’t a more appropriate sponsor for this amazing ship than Marcelle Leahy. Her display of patriotism in her service to the Vermont National Guard along with her involvement in other humanitarian causes makes her the perfect choice for this important role,” said Perciavalle. “Her level of commitment to the ship and her crew match that of Austal’s employees to every job they take on. They are the best at what they do and I am honored to work with them every day.”

Austal USA is a subsidiary of Australian-based Austal Limited. Austal USA also has offices in San Diego, Washington, D.C., and Singapore. The company is positioned to support both commercial and government ship construction as well as worldwide post-delivery support and sustainment. As the newest shipyard in America servicing the U.S. military and despite its short 19-year history, Austal USA has one of the best safety records in the industry, company officials said.