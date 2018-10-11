Armstrong Marine delivers two dive boats to Hawaii

The 32’x13′, high-tunnel catamaran dive vessels Amelia and Johan recently arrived in Honokohau Harbor in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. Built by Port Angeles, Wash.-based Armstrong Marine USA for Aquatic Life Divers, the shipyard worked closely on the project with Pacific Boats and Yachts.

Twin Yamaha 300-hp outboards, paired with SeaStar steering, power each 16-passenger Subchapter T-certified vessel. The dive boats feature fly bridge helm stations, dive tank racks, head packages, custom storage tables for camera equipment and dive weights, fresh water showers, Garmin navigation electronics and custom vinyl wrapping.

Aquatic Life Divers will debut the vessels at a grand opening ceremony on Nov. 3 in Honokohau Harbor. In addition to providing scuba and snorkel charters, Amelia and Johan will support the company’s participation in the Reef Check Worldwide EcoDiver program, which combines education with action to give volunteers a unique experience while taking an active role in conserving the world’s reefs.