Armstrong Marine delivers Glacier Bay pilot boat

Armstrong Marine USA, Port Angeles, Wash., recently delivered the 45’8″x16′ semi-displacement catamaran, Serac, to the National Park Service (NPS) for use in Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve.

NPS selected Armstrong Marine’s proposal to build the Jutson Marine design in a competitive solicitation process last year. The vessel will be utilized for crew/cargo transfer and pilot operations in the park.

The shaft and wheel propulsion system is comprised of twin John Deere 200-hp diesel engines, Glendinning controls, ZF 85A marine gears, nibral propellers, and Optimus EPS steering. Other features include a 300-gal. fuel capacity and a Furuno electronics package with autopilot provide critical range and navigation capabilities.

Exterior customizations include a walk-through transom to twin swim platforms, welded aluminum tow post, Rigid LED flood lights, and courtesy lights under the gunwales. The bow deck features 10 recessed cargo tie-downs along with a Kinematics anchor winch. Rubber fendering protects the hull when working alongside other vessels.

In the raised pilothouse, upper, lower, and look-up windows ensure superior visibility. Two Bentley Mariner shock-mitigating seats at the helm and a four-person bench seat/berth combo accommodate captain and crew. The heated main cabin provides bench seating for 12 passengers, a dinette that converts to a double berth, and head with hot water.

Thoughtfully placed handrails throughout allow for safe and secure personnel transfers. A removable davit with Lifesling 3 and hoisting tackle can be quickly deployed in the event of a man overboard emergency.

NPS’ contract with Armstrong Marine also included a heavy-duty trailer for Serac, supplied by Hostar Marine Transport Systems.