Armstrong Marine delivers 37′ whale watching RIB

Armstrong Marine, Port Angeles, Wash., has delivered the 11.3m (37′)x4m (13′) RIB J2 to Maya’s Legacy Whale Watching, Friday Harbour, Wash. The new RIB is a sistership to Maya’s first Armstrong Marine/Naiad RIB J1 built in 2016.

The J2 boasts triple Yamaha 300-hp outboards, seating for 16 passengers, head, walk-through cabin with fold-out bow boarding steps, custom vinyl graphics, and gullwing style opening windows.

In a prepared statement, Maya’s Legacy Capt. Jeff Friedman said the vessels allow their company to distinguish themselves by offering small groups an exceptional tour experience. “J1 and the new sistership, J2, are purpose-built vessels that feature theater style seating, a heated cabin for comfort in all conditions, and optimal viewing from the outdoor bow and stern viewing decks, as well as unparalleled indoor visibility through the large cabin windows,” he said.

Armstrong Marine USA is a provider of welded aluminum passenger vessels, and the only licensed builder of Naiad RIBs in the U.S., company officials said.