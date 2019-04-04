Subscribe Advertise Brand Partners Contact

Armstrong Marine delivers catamaran to Alaska fishing lodge

New aluminum catamaran will work in Alaska. Armstrong Marine photo
Armstrong Marine, Port Angeles, Wash., has delivered the Seawolf, a 35’x13′ aluminum catamaran, to the Kodiak Legends Lodge on Kodiak Island, Alaska. The boat is designed to give a remarkable experience to guests as they fish Uyak Bay.

Main propulsion comes from twin Yamaha 300-hp outboards paired with SeaStar Pro steering. SeaWolf can accommodate up to 10 passengers and two crew and features an extended T-transom, head, and interior heating. The walk around/walk through cabin, hydraulic drop bow door, transom and fish cleaning/bait station are designed to maximize and optimize wildlife viewing, beach landings, and loading and unloading.

