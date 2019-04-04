Armstrong Marine delivers catamaran to Alaska fishing lodge

Armstrong Marine, Port Angeles, Wash., has delivered the Seawolf, a 35’x13′ aluminum catamaran, to the Kodiak Legends Lodge on Kodiak Island, Alaska. The boat is designed to give a remarkable experience to guests as they fish Uyak Bay.

Main propulsion comes from twin Yamaha 300-hp outboards paired with SeaStar Pro steering. SeaWolf can accommodate up to 10 passengers and two crew and features an extended T-transom, head, and interior heating. The walk around/walk through cabin, hydraulic drop bow door, transom and fish cleaning/bait station are designed to maximize and optimize wildlife viewing, beach landings, and loading and unloading.