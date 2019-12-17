Armstrong Marine completes Naiad pilot boat for Mexico

Armstrong Marine USA recently delivered Piloto VIII to support marine pilotage operations in and around the Port of Manzanillo, Mexico.

Designed by Naiad and built at Armstrong’s Port Angeles production facility, the 9.5m (31′) x 3.3m (11′) RIB features a walk around cabin, storage cuddy, Northern Lights 6kW generator, and seating for four. The foam collar system is coated with Rhino TuffGrip for durable fendering.

Twin Suzuki 250-hp outboards deliver 32 knot cruise and 40 knot top speeds. SeaStar electronic steering paired with an Optimus 360 joystick and Lenco Marine trim tabs ensure enhanced handling and maneuverability.

Piloto VIII also features flush, non-skid decks for unimpeded access and thoughtfully placed handrails throughout, allowing for safe and secure pilot transfers. Rigid LED flood deck lights, two forward and two aft, enhance safety during nighttime operation. Additional exterior customizations include aluminum engine guards, a foredeck bollard, and battery box that doubles as an aft deck bench seat.

Inside, Shockwave S3 shock-mitigating seats with folding armrests and footrests accommodate the operator plus three passengers. A Dometic A/C unit keeps the cabin comfortably cool. Sliding side windows, two aft cabin bulkhead windows, and five look-up windows maximize visibility while approaching and operating alongside ships.

The Furuno/NMEA electronics package includes a NavNet TZTouch2 12″ multifunction display for intuitive navigation. Communications equipment includes two Icom VHF radios and a Speco loud hailer. The vessel is also outfitted with a Catch and Lift man overboard rescue system provided by Intelligent Sailing.

“Naiads are firm favorites with pilot operators who, as part of their job function, are required to go out even in rough conditions,” Naiad CEO John Cowan said in a statement announcing the delivery “The carefully designed deep-vee hull form and large fenders provide great sea-keeping and ride, ensuring pilots arrive fit and ready for their work.”

Armstrong Marine USA is the only North American boat builder licensed to produce vessels from Naiad’s proven portfolio.