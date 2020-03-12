Armstrong Marine building water taxi for N.J. golf club

The 46′ x15′ planing catamaran Liberty National I is currently under construction at Armstrong Marine USA’s Port Angeles, Wash., facility. Completion is slated for this spring.

Jersey City, N.J.-based Liberty National Golf Club selected the Armstrong Marine design last year. The vessel will transport passengers between North Cove Marina in New York and the private club’s dock in New Jersey.

With a Coast Guard COI for 30 passengers and two crew, Liberty National I will accommodate the club’s robust membership. The vessel will feature twin Yamaha 425-hp outboards, an aft second station, full-width walk through cabin, galley, head, Northern Lights 12-kW generator, and Garmin/Furuno navigation equipment.

Amenities inside the climate-controlled cabin include flip-down golf bag storage, comfortable wrap-around bench seating, and an entertainment electronics package. A bold vinyl wrap and Lumishore underwater lighting ensure a striking appearance on the water.

“Working with Captain Ken Kreisler and General Manager Lee Smith has been a pleasure. They did their research and came to us to design a well-appointed catamaran water taxi,” Armstrong Marine sales and marketing director Charlie Crane said in a prepared statement. “We were also pleased to collaborate with designer Teresa Francis to select high quality fit and finish options that will set Liberty National I apart.”