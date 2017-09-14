Technology Associates delivers Corps survey vessel

Technology Associates Inc. (TAI) and Aluma Marine and Fabrication LLC, Harvey, La., have delivered the 61’4″x23’11” Catlett to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Baltimore.

TAI, a New Orleans-based maritime solutions company, was the prime design-build contractor of the high-speed, foil-assisted hydrographic survey vessel. TAI and Alumna Marine personnel worked together on the construction of the Catlett under TAI’s supervision at Aluma’s Harvey facility.

The vessel’s primary mission is to conduct hydrographic surveys using sophisticated multibeam and single-beam sonars. The Catlett‘s hydrographic survey capabilities feature SONIC 2024 multibeam sonars and single frequency sonars mounted inside a retractable survey pod. The boat was designed and built to Lloyd’s Special Service Craft rules.

Main propulsion comes from twin Man V8 propulsion engines, producing 970 hp each, which turn two HamiltonJet waterjets producing speeds in excess of 38 knots and survey speeds up to 10 knots. Controls are Hamiliton MECS.

Tankage includes over 1,000 gals. of fuel; 100 gals. water; and 50 gals. black and grey water. The vessel also features a galley, mess and sleeping accommodations for a crew of four. In the wheelhouse is a Furuno electronics suite and on deck is a hydrographic winch.

“This vessel’s design and build program was delivered on budget and on schedule,” Anil Raj, president, TAI, said in a statement. “The fabrication yard, Aluma Marine, and the craftsmen who worked with and supported TAI personnel at the facility are to be commended. This is the first of three similar Corps contracts TAI has. The others are for the Norfolk and Mobile districts.”

The foil-assisted catamaran system offers high speeds with minimal installed horsepower and fuel consumption. This configuration, with a 400-NM range and swift speed capability, makes such a craft a perfect application for near coastal and harbor patrol, interdiction and search and rescue, Raj said. TAI has a patrol boat variant design of this vessel.