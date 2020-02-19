All American Marine completes 73′ patrol boat for Texas

All American Marine Inc. (AAM) has completed construction and launched an innovative aluminum catamaran. The vessel will serve an integral role patrolling both Texas state and federal waters for the law enforcement division of Texas Parks and Wildlife.

The 80’x27′ (OAL) Captain Murchison features twin Caterpillar C18 ACERT D engines, with HamiltonJet HM 521 waterjets and is built to Coast Guard Subchapter T standards.

The state-of-the-art hydrofoil assisted vessel, from Teknicraft Design, will combine innovative design features critical to modern maritime law enforcement. One such feature is the inclusion of Teknicraft ’s Rapid RHIB (rigid hull inflatable boat) launching system. The feature, integrated into the stern of the vessel, will increase safety and reduce the time and manpower required to deploy the vessel’s RHIB. It will allow for deployment and retrieval in under one minute.

The RHIB is a 20′ Willard Marine design with a 170-hp Volvo Penta diesel engine, and also features HamiltonJet propulsion.

The Captain Murchison is also the first vessel in North America to feature HamiltonJet’s Advanced Vessel Control (AVX) system. The new AVX features include both a station keeping and a JETanchor positioning system. Additional vessel features include a DJI Mavic drone integrated to the helm displays, as well as a FLIR M400 XR high resolution thermal imaging video with tracking to assist with patrol duties in the Gulf of Mexico.

“The vessel is definitely a game-changer for the Texas game wardens,” Cody Jones, assistant commander for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, said in a statement announcing the completion of the new boat. “Our key mission is to make sure the Texas maritime border is safe. The fact of the matter is, there’s not an off the shelf vessel available that meets the daily needs of law enforcement, particularly for long range vessels. Each step of the way All American listened to us, understood our mission, and in conjunction with Teknicraft, designed and built a vessel that has all the versatility we need to be successful on the water.”

TPWD is responsible for patrolling state waters of Texas, out to nine nautical miles in the Gulf of Mexico. However, TPWD and Texas Game Wardens also patrol an additional 200 nautical miles into exclusive economic zones through a joint enforcement agreement with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The Law Enforcement Division of TPWD, based in Austin, Texas, protects Texas wildlife, other natural resources, and the environment. The division also provides safe boating and recreational water safety on public waters by ensuring compliance with applicable state laws and regulations. Texas game wardens are responsible for enforcement of the Parks and Wildlife Code, all TPWD regulations, the Texas Penal Code and selected statutes and regulations applicable to clean air and water, hazardous materials and human health.

The game wardens are the first line of defense in the state’s and nation’s border security initiatives in the Gulf of Mexico. They needed a vessel capable of operating in adverse sea and weather conditions to fulfill this mission. The Captain Murchison will fill a vital role in the enforcement of environmental and patrolling responsibilities.