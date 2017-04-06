Alaska pilots having boat built at Gladding-Hearn

Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding, Duclos Corp., Somerset, Mass., is building a new 75.7’x20.6′ all aluminum Galveston Class pilot boat for the Southwest Alaska Pilots Association, Homer, Alaska.

Designed by C. Raymond Hunt, the deep V hull has a 3.11′ draft and a wheelhouse that will be flush-mounted to the deck amidships. The boat’s pilothouse will feature forward-leaning front windows, each fitted with retractable solar blinds. It will also feature six Llrbroc seats, a settee, berth and a small galley behind the helm station.

Main propulsion will come from a pair of Cummins QSK38-M1, Tier 3 diesels, producing 1,400 hp at 1,800 rpm each The mains will connect to ZF-5000 gear boxes. The boat will be propelled by a pair of HamiltonJet HM651 waterjets. The propulsion package will give the new boat a running speed of 28 knots. A Humphree interceptor, an automatic trim optimization, will be installed at the transom. Ship’s service power will be the responsibility of twin Cummins Onan gensets, sparking 29 kW of electrical power each.

An eight camera LCD CCTV system will be installed in the wheelhouse, with four cameras mounted in the engine room, two cameras in the jet room and two on the aft deck. The forecastle will include two staterooms, head with a shower, dressing area and hanging lockers. Interior sound levels at full power will be under 74 dBA.

A multi-zone hydronic system will provide heating and air conditioning for the wheelhouse, forecastle and engine room. Two resistance heaters will be installed in the jet room.

Outside of the wheelhouse, the roof, main deck, and all of the handrails will be heated by a hydronic deck heating system. The vessel will carry a handheld remote for use of port and starboard hydraulic rescue davits.