Weeks Marine repowers crewboat with Cummins engines

Weeks Marine has repowered one of its crewboats with Cummins latest marine engine, the X15.

The first pair of the new Cummins X15 marine engines has been installed in the Weeks 65’x17′ aluminum crewboat Joseph M. The new 15-liter, six cylinder, in-line engines are each rated at 575 hp at 1,800 rpm. The engines replaced a pair of 450-hp 12V71 diesels. The EPA Tier 3 and IMO Tier II certified engines turn 32″, 5-bladed propellers on 2.5″ shafts through Twin Disc MG-514B gears with 2:1 reduction ratios. Both of the new engines have front mounted hydraulic steering pumps.

Originally built in 1982, the Joseph M repower was completed by the Weeks at Dulac Shipyard, Houma, La. The repowered crewboat achieved 21 knots during sea trials and expects a 20% fuel savings over the previous engines. Work for the 24-passenger boat includes transferring passengers and light equipment to dredges working out of the port of Barnegat, N.J.

Originally, Weeks’ floating assets included dredges and cranes, along with supporting tugs and crewboats. Meanwhile, Cummins launched the first marine diesel engine in 1919 in a shrimp boat and in the past century has become a leading supplier of marine engines worldwide. Recent years have seen a growing demand for an engine to fit in the niche between the Cummins 11-liter QSM11 engine and the popular 19-liter QSK19. To meet this demand from the marine sector, the X15 has been launched.