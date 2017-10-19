Webb Institute awards Crowley Memorial Scholarship

The Webb Institute has named Tyler Gray-Hoehn, a senior in the class of 2018, as this year’s recipient of the annual Thomas B. Crowley Sr. Scholarship from Crowley Maritime Corp.

Gray-Hoehn, a native of Brookfield, Wis., was selected by Webb’s scholarship committee “for his hard work, academic excellence and superb leadership skills that he actively displays on and off campus” at Webb, a four-year college in Glen Cove, N.Y. The Long Island college specializes in naval architecture and marine engineering.

Gray-Hoehn is active in student government and community projects, serving as senior class president and vice president of the Student Organization. He has also served as Webb’s motor boat chairman, and as a member of the honor council.

In addition to contributing to campus leadership, Gray-Hoehn is active in Webb’s soccer and volleyball teams.

Gray-Hoehn is planning a different career path from most Webb graduates, to become a merchant mariner after commencement.

“Tyler is a great asset to the Webb community,” said Dean Matthew Werner. “He has stood out as a leader in the student body since setting foot on campus three years ago. His commitment and passion for Webb is admirable, as is his drive to make Webb a better place through his own actions. I feel that Tyler’s record of achievement at Webb reflects what the Crowley Scholarship seeks to recognize.”

Since 1984, Crowley has provided more than $3 million in scholarship funding for more than 1,000 students. The company has also donated more than $2 million over the years to support other educational programs, according to the Webb Institute.

In 1994, Crowley chairman and CEO Tom Crowley Jr. established the Thomas B. Crowley Sr. Memorial Scholarship Program in honor of his father, who led the company to success before passing away in 1994. The company continues to give scholarship dollars to deserving students in the U.S., Alaska and Puerto Rico.

In 2006, the program was expanded to Central America, and to date has provided financial assistance to more than 20 students in that region. To learn more about the Crowley scholarship program, visit www.crowley.com/scholarship.