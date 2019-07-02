Veth Propulsion delivers 4,000th thruster

Twin Disc Inc.’s Veth Propulsion has delivered its 4,000th thruster. To commemorate the accomplishment, Tim Batten, managing director, and Erik Veth, resigning managing director, traveled to Greece to deliver a special edition golden thruster.

The 4,000th thruster will be mounted on the Protoporos 15, one of 15 ferryboats owned by loyal customers, the Tsokos family. Each vessel in the fleet is equipped with four Veth thrusters varying from VZ-400 to VZ-550 Z-drives.

Veth thrusters suit a variety of application needs, including ferryboats, and can be adjusted to meet customer requirements and desired maneuverability. Additionally, the reliability and quality of the Veth thrusters meet high standards. Veth Propulsion has been producing and delivering thrusters since the first was built in 1986. On average, 125 thrusters a year, or 2.5 thrusters a week, leave the headquarters in Papendrecht, the Netherlands, to be shipped globally.

“As proud as we are to have completed the 4,000th thruster, we are even more excited to look into the future,” Batten said in a statement announcing the delivery. “Product innovation and unique customer requests will bring us new adventures for many more thrusters to come.”