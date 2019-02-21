Schottel’s new shallow-water thruster extends power range up to 150 kW

Schottel has announced that its new Pump Jet type SPJ 30 will be available by the end of the year. The state-of-the-art shallow-water thruster is suitable for a wide range vessels such as passenger vessels, ferries, work vessels and freighters.

Available in the power class up to 150 kW, the azimuth thruster is characterized by optimal efficiency and gives the vessel maximum maneuverability. The thrust and propulsion efficiency have been further enhanced, particularly by means of CFD optimizations.

With the SPJ 30, Schottel is extending the power range with a highly efficient azimuth thruster that is ideal for both newbuilds and modernizations. Due to the compact design of the Pump Jet, space-saving installation is possible with minimal displacement loss. The thruster is also extremely versatile: the above-water gearboxes are available as Z and L variants, and diesel engines, electric or hydraulic motors can be used as power sources.

Since the Pump Jet is installed flush with the hull of the vessel, the vessel’s resistance is not increased and the risk of collisions with flotsam is enormously reduced. Further protection against damage is provided by the protective grille on the inlet. The robust SPJ is thus predestined for operation in extremely shallow waters – even in the event of grounding, the risk of damage is considerably reduced. The thruster is optionally available with elastic mounting, which further reduces noise levels and vibrations.