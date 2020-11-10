OXE300 outboard gets EPA Tier 3 certificate

OXE Marine AB has received the official approval and issuance of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Tier 3 certificate for its OXE300 outboard diesel engine. The company said that the certificate is valid for all power ratings it had applied for, 200 hp-310 hp (prop power), which further extends the potential of the power-range for the certified OXE300 unit.

The EPA certification approval allows OXE Marine AB to sell and distribute its OXE300 in all markets where EPA Tier 3 certificate is required. The approval covers commercial and leisure use.

In addition to the OXE300 EPA certification, the company has also been awarded with EPA-EIAPP certificate for U.S.-flagged vessels. The issued EIAPP certificate also granted the possibility for the shipowner to apply for exemption from the valid IMO Tier III rules. The exemption is an important statement as it can be applied for with other Maritime administrations that will require IMO Tier III certification beginning Jan. 1, 2021.

OXE Marine AB can now brand the OXE engines with the EPA emission label with the certificate No. MCABN03.0OXE-001.

As a further addition, the company has previously been awarded with the same certificate for OXE125-200 for MY2020.