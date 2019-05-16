Man offering IMO III engines to workboat market

Man Engines — a business unit of Man Truck & Bus — is now offering 12-cylinder, IMO Tier III engines for workboats, spanning a comprehensive power range from 551 kW (738 hp) to 1,213 kW (1,625 hp). The engines, which are available now, are also EPA Tier 4 certified with SCR for 1,020 hp, 1,200 hp, 1,325 hp, and 1,450 hp at medium duty and 900-hp and 1,000 hp rated at heavy duty speed.

The new engines are particularly relevant to customers in Canada and the U.S. east and west coast Emission Control Areas (ECAs), who are now subject to regulatory limits around 70% stricter than IMO Tier II. Customers in the North Sea and Baltic Sea ECAs needing to prepare for the mandatory limits, which will come into force on Jan. 1, 2021, now have a series of options in the Man Engines range.

The solution ensuring compliance with the IMO Tier III limits is Man Engines’ modular exhaust gas aftertreatment (EAT) system, which was exhibited at the SMM trade fair last year. The system sets itself apart with a high level of flexibility and the fact that it is extremely compact, which makes it perfect for meeting the diverse requirements associated with professional shipping, according to a statement from the engine company announcing the new engines.

The modular EAT allows for a wide range of installation possibilities, as the individual SCR catalytic converter components can be positioned differently, enabling flexible system integration tailored to specific customer needs. However, it is not just flexibility and compactness that this essentially maintenance-free exhaust gas aftertreatment system has to offer — it is extremely lightweight, too.

The key to cost savings and greater system simplicity was the manufacturer’s decision to avoid a complex exhaust gas recirculation system and heavy, bulky components like diesel particulate filters and oxidation catalytic converters.

Man Engines’ modular exhaust gas aftertreatment system was showcased at the International WorkBoat Show in New Orleans back in 2017. The IMO Tier III compliance solution is all based on the expertise of Man Truck & Bus SE. As one of the leading European commercial vehicle manufacturers, the Group has been successfully using SCR systems in the its own trucks in high-volume production since 2006. Man Engines also benefits from the experience in fitting and installation gained from the agricultural and industrial sectors, where the technology has been in serial production since 2015 for in-line and V-engines. The EAT is also showing how practical it can be in field trials for workboats already operating.