O’Brien named executive VP at Vigor

Jacqueline ‘Jackie’ O’Brien has joined the leadership team at Vigor Industrial, Seattle, as executive vice president of strategy and business development. O’Brien will report to CEO Frank Foti and play a key role in driving development and execution of Vigor’s growth strategy as a leading industrial company.

She will oversee business development for all Vigor business units, including defense, aerospace, infrastructure, alternative energy and marine.

O’Brien joins Vigor following a 25-year career at Alcoa and Arconic, created by Alcoa’s separation into two independent companies in 2016. Most recently she served as vice president of business development and global affairs, driving successful growth strategies for Arconic across the company’s aerospace, automotive, building and construction, and commercial transportation businesses. During her tenure at Alcoa/Arconic, O’Brien managed global teams across Europe and Asia.

O’Brien holds a bachelors degree in civil and environmental engineering from Ohio State University, and an MBA from Case Western Reserve University. She is an active board member of Engineers without Borders, a non-profit dedicated to building a better world through projects that empower communities and find solutions for their critical infrastructure needs.

“We looked at many outstanding candidates for this new position,” said Foti. “Jackie stood out as an outstanding leader – authentic, committed and aligned with our core values. We are very happy to welcome her to our team.”