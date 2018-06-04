ABS clients get first Subchapter M certifications

Owners of the first four U.S. towing vessels to receive Coast Guard Certificates of Inspection (COIs) under Subchapter M are all clients of the American Bureau of Shipping. Those were a significant milestone for the ABS effort to position itself as a foremost Subchapter M service provider.

In all ABS officials say they now assist owners of more than 2,000 of the more than 5,000 previously uninspected towing vessels that officially must comply with the new safety rules by July 20.

“ABS is guiding owners to find the right compliance solution – suited for their unique needs – while also considering operational demands,” said Paul Hite, Subchapter M operations coordinator for ABS, in a prepared statement from the organization. “This succession of firsts all around the U.S. clearly demonstrates how ABS is leading the way on Subchapter M compliance.”

Marine Towing of Tampa’s Endeavour, a shipdocking module (SDM) tractor tug, received the first COI on the Gulf Coast, followed by Vane Line Bunkering’s ATB tug Brandywine on the East Coast and Tidewater Barge Lines’ towboat Crown Point on the West Coast. The first vessel to receive a COI in District 8, the USCG’s largest district spanning 26 states, was the towboat Sacred Heart, owned and operated by Marquette Transportation Company LLC.

ABS entered relationships with all of those owner-operators to provide oversight of their Subchapter M compliance programs, and acts as the Coast Guard-approved Third Party Organization (TPO) for each, conducting vessel surveys and audits to maintain statutory compliance.

Tessa Seitzinger, director of compliance for the Marquette Transportation Company, said: “The ABS surveyor was knowledgeable and willing to take the time to understand our SMS processes and procedures. The final ABS report and SMC Certificate provided to the Sacred Heart was timely and contained all the correct information needed for the Coast Guard to issue their COI.”

As a Coast Guard Recognized Organization (RO) and an approved TPO, ABS provides fully integrated solutions to help owners and operators achieve and maintain Subchapter M compliance. The unique compliance needs of any organization are identified and managed through a combination of services including Towing Safety Management System (TSMS) review and approval on behalf of the Coast Guard, ABS class in conjunction with the International Safety Management Code (ISM), and ABS Nautical Systems Workboat fleet management software.

ABS also administers audits for the Responsible Carrier Program (RCP) – a longstanding program among members of the American Waterways Operators that was approved as a TSMS option by the Coast Guard. With more than 30 locations in the US supported by a seasoned team of surveyors, auditors and engineers, ABS has the geographic coverage and experience to help industry meet Subchapter M requirements.

For more information on ABS Subchapter M compliance solutions, visit www.eagle.org/SubchapterM.