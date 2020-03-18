Washington State Ferries suspends service to Canada

Resumption of Washington State Ferries’ service between the U.S. and Canada has been pushed back to at least April 28. Domestic San Juan Islands routes will not be affected.

The suspension of the route serving Anacortes and Sidney, British Columbia, comes as a result of the recent closure of the Canadian border to help slow the spread of COVID-19. International service was originally scheduled to restart March 29, following its annual three-month shut down during the slower winter months.

San Juan Islands Service

In the spring, the vessel that normally serves Sidney also does domestic sailings in the early morning, afternoon and evening. Those runs will resume as scheduled as they are vital to the residents, businesses and economy of the San Juan Islands.

Customers can sign up for email rider alerts, check the WSF website and follow WSF on social media for notification of resumption of regular service on this route and other rider information.

WSF is continually monitoring U.S. and Canadian, state and county COVID-19 guidelines and directives to support customers making travel decisions. Plans are ready to limit service or passenger capacity on other routes if ridership declines further or based on evolving health guidelines.