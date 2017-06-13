Subscribe Advertise Contact

Lindblad cancels inaugural cruise for newest vessel

By on
A rendering of the National Geographic Quest. Nichols Brothers Boat Building image.
A rendering of the National Geographic Quest. Nichols Brothers Boat Building image.

Citing problems with the launch, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. Monday cancelled the June 26 inaugural cruise of its National Geographic Quest being built by Nichols Brothers Boat Builders, Whidbey Island, Wash.

The line said it expects the Quest to sail the July 8 Alaska wilderness cruise as planned “based on all indications from the shipyard.”

Everything was going fine “until the process of moving her from land to sea started — an intricate and complex process with one simple aim,” CEO Sven Lindblad said in a letter to passengers. “During our launch, the shipyard team encountered circumstances in which the vessel began moving out of alignment, forcing the operation to halt.

“The ship remains poised to launch, but the nature of tide cycles, and the need to realign her entry in the water caused delays that will affect the yard’s ability to deliver the vessel to us in a timely manner. We are beyond sorry.”

No further details of the issues were provided.

The 238’6″×48’×9’6″, 100-passenger Quest is one of two U.S.-flagged coastal cruise vessels Nichols is building for Lindblad in a $95 million deal. Sistership National Geographic Venture is expected to enter service the second quarter of 2018. Nichols built Lindblad’s U.S.-flagged National Geographic Sea Lion and National Geographic Sea Bird.

Lindblad alerted passengers on June 1 about a possible delay. They have been offered a variety of options including switching to another cruise for a 50% discount or canceling and getting a full refund and a $2,000-per-person credit for another cruise.

About the author

Dale K. DuPont

Dale DuPont has been a correspondent for WorkBoat since 1998. She has worked at daily and weekly newspapers in Texas, Maryland, and most recently as a business writer and editor at The Miami Herald, covering the cruise, marine and other industries. She and her husband once owned a weekly newspaper in Cooperstown, N.Y., across the alley from the Baseball Hall of Fame. A South Florida resident, she enjoys sailing on Biscayne Bay, except in hurricane season.

Leave A Reply

Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | Locations | Events, Products & Services
© Diversified Communications. All rights reserved.