Ferry design sought for New York’s Governors Island

The non-profit Trust for Governors Island in New York City is seeking design and construction proposals for a new 334-passenger ferry to operate between existing ferry terminals on the island and Manhattan.

The 172-acre island, a longtime military post last used by the Coast Guard, was released for public use in 2003 and redeveloped as a recreation and cultural center. Located just 800 yards from Manhattan, it is open seasonally May through September and accessible only by ferry, a 20-minute round trip.

Technical requirements for a new ferry have been developed by Glosten, Inc., Seattle, describing aspects of design, construction, and delivery, the trust said in a request for proposals issued Feb. 8.

“A notional design is provided that shows one possible starting point for the design,” the RFP states. “The new vessel shall meet all United States Coast Guard (USCG) requirements for certification” under Subchapter K for small passenger vessels of less than 100 tons, within 500 days of a notice to proceed, it notes.

The trust is registering potential bidders and offering the technical packet through its website, and scheduled a non-mandatory pre-bid meeting for March 2. Final questions are due March 22 and answers will be posted by April 3, with bids due April 27.