Elliott Bay to design hybrid-electric ferry for Washington state

The Olympic-class ferry Samish. Washington State Ferries photo

Elliott Bay Design Group (EBDG) announced today that it has been chosen by Vigor Fab LLC to provide functional design for the new hybrid-electric Olympic-class ferries for Washington State Ferries (WSF).

Seattle-based EBDG will be responsible for redesigning the vessels to accommodate the major change in propulsion type without disrupting structural components. The ferries will operate on all-battery power during crossings or can revert to a hybrid, diesel-electric propulsion. Battery recharging will typically occur dockside at the terminals during offloading/loading procedures. The first vessel is expected to be the largest newbuild battery-powered ferry in North America.

Earlier this year, the Washington state Legislature authorized a contract extension for Vigor to build up to five hybrid-electric versions of their 144-vehicle Olympic class. The newbuild authorization is a direct result of the 2040 Long Range Plan that identified the initial aspects of vessel and terminal electrification. EBDG was a participant in the plan and is now leading the effort for an additional, supporting addendum – the WSF System Electrification Plan. This plan will identify a detailed plan for deploying hybrid-electric vessels throughout the ferry system, EDBG said.

EBDG has performed design work on the last 20 vessels built for WSF and has been a major contributor to WSF’s electrification efforts by supporting hybrid feasibility studies and lifecycle cost analyses for both the Jumbo Mark II and Olympic-class ferries. “We have supported WSF with naval architecture and engineering support since 1992,” Brian King, president of Elliott Bay Design Group, said in a statement. “Our involvement in the hybridization of the ferries is a natural progression that we are immensely proud to be a part of,” King reflects.

WSF operates the largest ferry system in the U.S., with 23 vessels, 20 terminals and 23 million passengers. The new ferry will utilize hybrid-electric propulsion, tapping clean Northwest hydropower. Construction is expected to begin in 2020 with delivery of the first vessel in late 2022.

