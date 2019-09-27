Tidewater announces organizational changes

Tidewater Inc. announced yesterday that Jeffrey A. Gorski, executive vice president and chief operating officer, and Bruce D. Lundstrom, executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary, will both resign from the company effective Sept. 30, 2019.

The Houston-based offshore service vessel operator said it has eliminated the COO position and appointed Daniel A. Hudson to succeed Lundstrom as the company’s general counsel. Gorski and Lundstrom have agreed to provide transition services on an as needed basis.

In a prepared statement, Quintin Kneen, president and CEO of Tidewater, commented, “We are grateful for the contributions Jeff and Bruce have made to Tidewater over the years, and in particular for the important roles they played during our recent restructuring and subsequent merger and integration. We thank them for their contributions and wish them the very best in all of their future endeavors.

The company said that the organizational changes are part of a renewed focus on improving decision making efficiency, and efforts to streamline Tidewater’s shore base infrastructure to reduce general and administrative expenses will continue.

Hudson previously served as Tidewater’s assistant general counsel and has been employed by the company since July 2006.

“Daniel’s substantial knowledge of the offshore industry and his extensive maritime legal experience will be an asset in advancing Tidewater’s legal framework both domestically and abroad,” Kneen said. “Our ability to promote from within to fill our recently vacated executive positions without adding additional headcount encourages a mutual commitment between Tidewater and its high-potential employees and enables us to establish a leaner corporate infrastructure.”