Subscribe Advertise Contact

Seacor Marine and Montco to form joint venture

By on
Montco's liftboat Jill, a 335'-class self-elevating vessel built in 2014.
Montco's liftboat Jill, a 335'-class self-elevating vessel built in 2014. Montco Offshore photo

Last week, Seacor Marine Holdings Inc. announced that the plan of reorganization for Montco Offshore Inc., which includes a new joint venture, was approved by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Houma, La.-based Seacor Marine and Montco, Galliano, La., will form the new joint venture company by contributing certain liftboat vessels and other related assets. It also requires the joint venture to assume certain operating liabilities and debt associated with the liftboats and related assets. The new joint venture will consolidate the ownership and operation of 11 liftboats currently operated by a wholly-owned subsidiary of Seacor Marine, six liftboats currently operated by Montco, and two liftboats currently operated by an existing joint venture between affiliates of Montco and Seacor Marine.

Seacor Marine made a stalking horse bid to form a joint venture with Montco in June. The Galliano, La., liftboat company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in March.

“I am pleased that we have reached this important milestone,” John Gellert, Seacor Marine’s CEO said in a statement. “This is a strategic transaction that combines distinctive assets at compelling values, along with a solid financial and operational foundation. The transaction will allow us to provide our domestic and international customers with an expanded fleet and superior services in offshore oil and gas and wind energy markets.”

The joint venture will take on approximately $131 million of debt from Montco’s pre-petition credit facilities. It is expected that Seacor Marine will hold at least 70% of all equity interests in the joint venture, and will appoint a majority of the board of managers. The closing of the transactions remains subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions set in Montco’s reorganization plan and the joint venture contribution agreement. It is expected that the transactions will close in early February 2018.

Founded in 1948, Montco has 99 employees and a fleet that includes two 335′ liftboats, two 245′ and two 235′. The 335′ Jill, completed in 2014, is the newest.

About the author

David Krapf

David Krapf has been editor of WorkBoat, the nation’s leading trade magazine for the inland and coastal waterways industry, since 1999. He is responsible for overseeing the editorial direction of the publication. Krapf has been in the publishing industry since 1987, beginning as a reporter and editor with daily and weekly newspapers in the Houston area. He also was the editor of a transportation industry daily in New Orleans before joining WorkBoat as a contributing editor in 1992. He has been covering the transportation industry since 1989, and has a degree in business administration from the State University of New York at Oswego, and also studied journalism at the University of Houston.

Leave A Reply

Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | Locations | Events, Products & Services
© Diversified Communications. All rights reserved.