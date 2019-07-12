Seacor Marine announces departure of COO

Seacor Marine Holdings Inc., Houston, announced today that Robert Clemons has stepped down as executive vice president and chief operating officer, effective immediately.

Clemons joined Seacor as executive vice president and COO in June 2017, and was previously the vice president and COO of Seacor Holdings’ Americas offshore division.

“On behalf of the entire organization, I thank Robert for his contributions over many years of service to the Seacor organization,” John Gellert, president and CEO said in a statement. “Robert has been a valued leader, is a first-class individual and we wish him every success in the future.

“Optimizing our executive team is part of an ongoing process to shape our organization and overhead costs to fit the evolving profile of our fleet, our operating activities, and the opportunities available to us.”

Clemons will provide consulting services to the company for a period of time following his departure in order to assist with the transition of his duties. Seacor did not name a replacement for Clemons as COO and has no current plans to fill the position.

Seacor Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil and natural gas and wind farm facilities worldwide. Seacor Marine and its joint ventures operate a diverse fleet of offshore support and specialty vessels. The vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed, tow rigs and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions, provide construction, well workover and decommissioning support, and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance and repair. Additionally, Seacor’s vessels provide accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support and emergency response services.