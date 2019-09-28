Offshore tug sinks in hurricane, three rescued, 11 missing

A rescue operation involving Bourbon Offshore’s tug/supply vessel Bourbon Rhode that was caught in a hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean has recovered a lifeboat with three crewmembers on board, the lifeboat having been identified by a Falcon 50 aircraft especially equipped for this type of mission and sent by the French Navy. The three crewmembers are currently under the care of the medical staff of a cargo ship (possibly the SSI Excellent) that reached the tug’s last known site on Friday.

It has been confirmed that the vessel sunk. The search continues to be carried out in weather conditions that are improving. All necessary means are implemented by the Cross (Regional Operational Center of Surveillance and Rescue) AG and the French Navy, under the authority of the Prefect representing the State’s maritime authority, namely numerous flyovers carried out by the Falcon 50 over the search zone. Numerous commercial vessels have had their course changed in order to bring assistance, as well as a plane of the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

The rescue efforts got underway Thursday as the vessel was in transit 1,200 nautical miles off Martinique and 60 nautical miles south-southeast from the eye of category 4 Hurricane Lorenzo. In particularly adverse weather conditions, the 14 crewmembers were facing a water ingress in the rear part of the vessel.

The crisis cell is working in very close cooperation with the Cross. BOURBON’s teams are mobilized to keep the families of the crew members informed and bring them full support in this difficult time. An update on the situation will be published as soon as more information is available.