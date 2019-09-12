NOSAC approves final report on OSV use in disaster response

Yesterday, the National Offshore Safety Advisory Committee (NOSAC) approved recommendations to increase the ability of energy service vessels to assist in disaster response activities.

The recommendations can be found in the final report entitled, “Use of Offshore Supply Vessels (OSVs) and other vessels in restoration and recovery efforts.” The report was produced by NOSAC’s Restoration & Recovery Activity Subcommittee.

Yesterday’s report finalizes and builds upon an interim report approved by NOSAC in March. Those recommendations where submitted on an interim basis with the hope that they could be implemented prior to the 2019 hurricane season. The Offshore Marine Service Association (OMSA) said that both reports are the product of a proposal they made after Hurricane Maria in 2017.

According to NOSAC’s final report, during the 2017 hurricane season, multiple significant storms hit the North American region requiring a substantial response from the U.S. maritime industry, including the offshore energy sector. A number of U.S.-flagged vessels that were capable of performing necessary, critical functions came to the aid and support of affected U.S. citizens and interests. Other vessels, however, were blocked by strict and sometimes conflicting interpretations of U.S. Coast Guard regulations. In response to these circumstances it became apparent that further action is warranted to resolve disparities between known U.S.-fleet capabilities and the varying interpretation and enforcement of existing regulations. Likewise, efforts are needed to raise the level of understanding of fleet capabilities and of the requirements of the U.S. government entities requiring its services.

“U.S. companies have invested billions in building complex and versatile vessels and the training of American mariners to safely operate those vessels,” OMSA President Aaron Smith said in a statement. “This report creates an innovative framework for utilizing these investments to help Americans and our neighbors in their time of need. My hat is off to the subcommittee. It is invigorating to see how the team of industry experts were able to apply their talents to a project which will expedite and streamline disaster response.”

The final report makes numerous recommendations to the Coast Guard including: