Morrison expands pipelay barge, construction and diving fleet

Chet Morrison Contractors LLC, a Houston-based energy service company for the oil, gas and renewables industries, has acquired two pipelay/construction barges and a saturation diving system, effectively doubling the size of its pipelay barge fleet and increasing its saturation diving capabilities.

Morrison acquired the following:

• Super Chief, a 265’x72′ ABS-classed pipelay barge with accommodations for 93 personnel. It is outfitted with a 100 KIP pipe tensioner, is U.S. flagged and provides extended capabilities for pipe size and water depth lay and recovery.

• Subsea Vision, a 415’x100′ ABS-classed pipelay and construction barge with accommodations for up to 140 personnel. It is outfitted with a PDI Large Diameter Pipelay System with a 100 KIP pipe tensioner, a Seatrax 300-ton crane and a moonpool.

• Saturation Diving System, a 12-man ABS-classed portable IMCA compliant diving system capable of diving to depths up to 1,000 ft.

The acquisition complements Morrison’s existing fleet of pipelay barges consisting of the CM-15, CM-9 and Morrison’s two six-man saturation diving systems, a portable system and one installed on the Joanne Morrison, a 240′ saturation diving vessel and the largest of its class in the Gulf of Mexico with a 70-ton subsea crane. The Joanne Morrison recently completed a major drydocking with upgrades to the vessel and diving systems resulting in enhanced performance for safety and operational assurance.

“We are excited about this strategic acquisition as it will significantly enhance our capabilities for greater pipe size and water depth operations; globally broaden our service offerings to our clients; and offer employment opportunities for many mariners, divers and other craftsmen,” Chet Morrison, CEO, said in a statement announcing the acquisitions. “This coupled with our ongoing upgrades to our existing fleet demonstrates the commitment to our clients, employees and the overall industry, reinforcing Morrison as the trusted subsea infrastructure solution.”