Deepwater port application for oil exports received

On Jan. 31, 2019, the Maritime Administration and the Coast Guard received an application from SPOT Terminal Services LLC (SPOT) for a license to own, construct, and operate a deepwater port for the export of oil approximately 30 nautical miles off the coast of Brazoria County, Texas.

After a review by Marad, the Coast Guard, and other cooperating federal agencies, the application is deemed complete and contains information sufficient to initiate processing.

SPOT is proposing to build, own, and operate a deepwater port terminal in the Gulf of Mexico to export domestically produced crude oil. Use of the deepwater port would include the loading of various grades of crude oil at flow rates of up to 85,000 barrels per hour (bph). The SPOT deepwater port would allow for up to two very large crude carriers (VLCCs) or other crude oil carriers to moor at single point mooring (SPM) buoys and connect with the deepwater port via floating connecting crude oil hoses and a floating vapor recovery hose. The maximum frequency of loading VLCCs or other crude oil carriers would be two million barrels per day, 365 days per year. The overall project would consist of offshore and marine components as well as onshore components as described below.