Canyon Offshore to charter Otto Candies’ IMR

Canyon Offshore Inc., Houston, the robotics division of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc., has chartered Otto Candies LLC’s Jones Act-compliant 309’x66’x28′ inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) vessel Ross Candies.

The charter will begin in July upon completion of a previously scheduled regulatory drydock. Canyon expects the vessel to support IMR operations for customers that operate in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The 6,225-dwt DP-2 Ross Candies is outfitted with a 25’x23′ moon pool with bottom open door. The cargo deck measures 200’x62′ (12,395 sq. ft.). Deck equipment includes a 150-MT Huisman knuckle boom crane. The helideck is suitable for a Bell 212, Sikorsky S76\S92, Super Puma and smaller helicopter. The vessel was built by Dakota Creek Industries in 2010.

“This charter brings together two best in class service providers with a common goal of supporting deepwater oil and gas operators in the Gulf of Mexico, safely and cost effectively,” Jeremiah Hebert, vice president americas region of Canyon Offshore, said in a statement announcing the deal.

“We are pleased to charter the Ross Candies to Canyon Offshore as we actively seek opportunities to develop new partnerships with leaders in the offshore industry.” Otto B. Candies Jr., chairman of the board for Des Allemands, La.-based Otto Candies, said.

Canyon Offshore currently operates 55 ROV and trenching systems including 48 heavy work class ROV systems, five trenching and two geotechnical systems, and three ROV support vessels.