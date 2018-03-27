Subscribe Advertise Contact

BSEE implements new quality assurance process for offshore permits

Photo courtesy of Diamond Offshore

In an ongoing effort to increase responsible and efficient offshore energy operations, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement announced yesterday that it has implemented a new quality assurance process for reviewing and assessing its permitting systems.

The new process seeks to reflect on permits issued by the agency and helps inform best practices for offshore energy permitting.

The new directive, issued by BSEE’s Office of Offshore Regulatory Programs, requires that the agency conduct periodic review and assessment of permitting processes for consistency, timeliness and efficiency across the various districts and regions within the agency. This quality assurance process will be conducted by carefully selected teams of BSEE staff who will develop the assessment plans and conduct the assessments. These assessments will review permitting and also include in-person site visits to district
or regional offices, as applicable.

“We owe it to the American people to ensure that our permit processes are efficient and decision-making practices are consistent,” said Scott Angelle, BSEE director. “Taking these actions now will promote BSEE’s effective monitoring of permit processes and provide an avenue to progress towards overall improvements such as decreased processing delays.”

David Krapf

David Krapf has been editor of WorkBoat, the nation’s leading trade magazine for the inland and coastal waterways industry, since 1999. He is responsible for overseeing the editorial direction of the publication. Krapf has been in the publishing industry since 1987, beginning as a reporter and editor with daily and weekly newspapers in the Houston area. He also was the editor of a transportation industry daily in New Orleans before joining WorkBoat as a contributing editor in 1992. He has been covering the transportation industry since 1989, and has a degree in business administration from the State University of New York at Oswego, and also studied journalism at the University of Houston.

