Navy launches first of new tug-class at Dakota Creek

The YT 808 tugs are based on the Navy’s existing YT 802 Valiant-class tugs and built to commercial ABS standards. The 90’x38’ tugs will have a top speed of approximately 11.7 knots and a bollard pull of approximately 40 metric tons allowing them to effectively perform towing and ship-handling duties for the full range of Navy surface warships, barges and submarines.

The YT-808 will be the first of four updated variations built by Dakota Creek in Anacortes, Wash. Designed by Robert Allan Ltd., the YT 808-class tugs feature an updated deck house, new Caterpillar 3512E Tier 4 engines, a new fendering system and a Schottel 1012 Z-drives. There are berths for six.

The tugs are outfitted with a hydraulic hawser winch and staple on the forward deck for towing, and an “H” bitt installed on the aft deck with an adjacent hydraulic capstan for tightening lines. Similar to the 802-class, the new tugs will have an articulating hydraulic brow installed aft of the deckhouse to allow personnel transfers to and from alongside ships or submarines.

“This is an exciting milestone for this program as the YT 808-class tugs will replace the tugs built in 1964 through 1975,” said Mike Kosar, program manager of Support Ships, Boats, and Craft Program Office, Program Executive Office Ships (PEO Ships). “With five more in the pipeline, we’re excited to get these tugs underway and operational.”

The Navy and Dakota Creek plan to conduct acceptance trials for YT 808 in July with delivery planned for August. Dakota Creek will deliver the remaining five tugs between this fall and early 2022.

As one of the Defense Department’s largest acquisition organizations, PEO Ships is responsible for executing the development and procurement of all destroyers, amphibious ships, special mission and support ships, and special warfare craft.