Massachusetts Maritime announces test optional policy for admissions

Massachusetts Maritime Academy announced yesterday that they will offer students the ability to apply test optional for the 2020-2021 admissions cycle. Students choosing to apply test optional will be given the same consideration as those applicants applying with the SAT or ACT scores.

The Buzzards Bay academy will use other application components to evaluate files (including high school transcript, personal essay, letters of recommendation, resume, interview, etc.). While there are no additional requirements for students applying as test optional, submissions of any additional documents that candidates feel may be relevant are encouraged, along with a campus visit (when possible) and a personal interview. Please note that students with a GPA below a 2.5 must submit a letter of reference from a teacher or school counselor for consideration in their review.

MMA’s Director of Admissions Josh Tefft said this is the right decision at the right time for everyone. “Applying to college can be stressful, even during the best of times,” he said. “We recognize the testing challenges that the pandemic has caused have become a big concern, so we wanted to ensure our applicants that we hear you, and we are here to help. By providing this choice, students have one less thing to worry about as part of the process. Mass Maritime has always placed a stronger emphasis on high school transcript, GPA, and academic rigor, and continues to use a holistic approach to our application review process. We hope that this change will help to alleviate some of the added barriers posed by the ongoing pandemic.”