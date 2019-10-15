Marlin Australia PFD recall

In a Marine Safety Alert (MSA 11-19) released early this month, the Coast Guard announced that Marlin Australia Pty. Ltd. has recalled lot 14442C1 of personal flotation devices.

The PFDs were approved by the Coast Guard under approval numbers 160.055/215/0 and 160.055/216/0. Adult model 320RT (160.055/215/0) incorrectly lists a minimum buoyant force of 32 lbs. The correct minimum buoyant force is 22 lbs. Child model 321RT (160.055/216/0) incorrectly lists a minimum buoyant force of 16 lbs. The correct minimum buoyant force is 11 lbs.

Both models have been manufactured in accordance with Coast Guard regulations and standards and continue to perform as approved. Although the recalled PFDs are incorrectly marked, they still meet the minimum buoyancy requirement for a Type I PFD approved under 46 CFR 160.055. Mislabeled PFDs may continue to be used as long as they are in serviceable condition. Starting on June 19, 2019, all model 320RT and 321RT PFDs have been manufactured with the correct labels. The first lot number of model 320RT with corrected labels is 19001. The first lot number of model 321RT with corrected labels is 19002.

Marlin Australia has issued a recall notice on their website. Contact Marlin with questions or concerns by calling +61 2 9557 3999 or emailing sales@marlin.com. Recalled devices in the U.S. should be returned to Land’n Sea Distributing, Pompano Beach, Fla. Contact Land’n Sea at 1-954-792- 9971 (x1071) or by emailing Phillipe.indekue@landnsea.com. This safety alert was developed by the Coast Guard Office of Design and Engineering Standards and the Office of Investigations and Casualty Analysis. Any questions or comments regarding this recall should be sent to sent to: HQS-PFfldr-CG-INV@uscg.mil