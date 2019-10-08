Deep ocean salvage of Navy cargo aircraft

Phoenix International Holdings Inc., under the direction of the Navy’s Supervisor of Salvage and Diving, located and recovered the fuselage of a downed C2-A Greyhound aircraft from a depth of 18,809′ using the deep ocean remotely operated vehicle CURV 21.

The aircraft, which was lost in November 2017, was recovered at the request of the commander of the Pacific Fleet in order to facilitate the mishap investigation.

The C2-A provides logistical support to carrier strike groups. It is mainly used to transport high-priority cargo, mail, and passengers between aircraft carriers and shore bases and can also deliver cargo like jet engines and special stores. No additional details of the salvage were announced.

